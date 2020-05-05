Sections
Kalyan bridge work starts, holds up traffic

Those working in the emergency services sector were stuck in traffic at Durgadi junction in Kalyan on Tuesday as premonsoon repair works on the bridge has started. Along with repair work, the new...

Updated: May 05, 2020 22:09 IST

By Priyanka Dhomse,

Those working in the emergency services sector were stuck in traffic at Durgadi junction in Kalyan on Tuesday as premonsoon repair works on the bridge has started.

Along with repair work, the new bridge is being built along the new one.

Vehicles slowed down from 8.30am to 10am on Tuesday. A long queue of vehicles could be seen from Lal Chowki to Durgadi bridge in Kalyan.

A resident of Lal Chowki, Kalyan, who works in the accounts department of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), said he returned home as the bus was stuck near Durgadi brige for a long time.



“Every day, we travel to our work place in Mumbai by BEST bus. However, we were stuck near Durgadi junction for an hour. I returned home seeing the bad traffic. The traffic police should have diverted vehicles to another road. Most commuters are from the emergency services and the mismanaged traffic led to inconvenience,” he said.

The traffic personnel from Kalyan said the traffic jam occurred due to the ongoing repair work.

“The pre-monsoon maintenance work of the old bridge has started. Besides, the construction of new bridge is also going on. The work affected the traffic today but it was cleared within an hour,” said Sukhdev Patil, traffic in charge of Kalyan.

