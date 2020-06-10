Sections
Home / Cities / Kalyan bus depot witnesses large crowds of office-goers

Kalyan bus depot witnesses large crowds of office-goers

Large crowds of office-goers gathered at Kalyan’s state transport bus depot on Tuesday morning, waiting for transport to their places of work. On the second day after...

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 00:08 IST

By Ankita G Menon,

Large crowds of office-goers gathered at Kalyan’s state transport bus depot on Tuesday morning, waiting for transport to their places of work. On the second day after public buses started plying, many working people struggled to reach their offices.

Although queues were formed at the bus depot, the increasing crowd made it difficult to maintain social distancing.

“We reached the bus depot around 9am and there were fewer people then. They were wearing masks and gloves and waiting in a queue. However, as chaos regarding the bus routes began, the crowd increased and people had to forgo social distancing. It took an hour for me to find a bus to Bhiwandi,” said Nitin Choghule, 38, a resident of Kalyan. Crowding at the bus depot continued till 10.30am.

Like Choughule, there were hundreds of others who were waiting for buses. “Without any other public transport, people are relying on the state transport facility. However, we have fewer buses running and it is difficult to manage the sudden crowd,” said an officer from Kalyan bus depot.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Time for racial justice’: Biden in video message at George Floyd’s funeral
Jun 10, 2020 00:51 IST
‘Chitte wali bhabhi’ lands in police net in Ludhiana
Jun 10, 2020 00:50 IST
Police solve security guard murder case, brother of his lover arrested
Jun 10, 2020 00:49 IST
Shops in Mumbai can now stay open till 9pm
Jun 10, 2020 00:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.