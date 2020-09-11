Kalyan civic body collects Rs 5 lakh in fines for lockdown violations

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has collected fines worth Rs 5 lakh from those who have violated lockdown norms by not wearing a mask and avoiding social distancing in public places since May this year.

As per the state Covid figures, the KDMC has recorded 36,511 cases, 785 of which were recorded on Wednesday alone, the highest in a span of 24 hours.

With relaxations on lockdown, on an average 400-500 cases are being reported in KDMC every day since August.

Earlier in May, the civic body had warned of collecting fine from those spitting in public places, not wearing a mask and not following social distancing.

“Even after several warnings, people are found without mask in public places, roaming in groups and not maintaining any distance. Our team is taking action against such individuals on the spot, “said an officer of KDMC, who did not wish to be named.

The civic body levies a fine of Rs 2,000 for spitting in public places and Rs 500 for not wearing a mask or covering the face using a cloth.

“After Ganapathi festival, when the city was gradually easing the lockdown, the cases have gone up on a daily basis. We have also increased the testing to 1,500 on a daily basis for tracking more cases.

Also, the civic body has planned to be more stringent on the housing societies that have 80 per cent of the cases,” said Dr Pratibha Panpatil, epidemic officer, KDMC.

The KDMC has recorded 689 deaths due to Covid-19 till date.