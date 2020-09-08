Sections
Home / Cities / Kalyan civic body initiates plasma donation drive; to make list of donors available online for Covid-19 patients

In an initiative to help Covid patients get treated through plasma of a recovered patient, the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) along with the Indian Medical...

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 00:45 IST

By Sajana Nambiar,

In an initiative to help Covid patients get treated through plasma of a recovered patient, the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) along with the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has initiated an online plasma collection drive on Monday.

As part of the project, they will publish a list of registered plasma donors online.

“A bank of plasma donors is the need of the hour. People keep searching for donors, which wastes their time during treatment. The list will help them find a donor easily and get the treatment on time,” said Prashant Patil, secretary of IMA, Kalyan chapter.



Once a donor who recovered from Covid infection and is willing to donate their plasma registers online, doctors will contact them, check all the criteria and ask them to donate the plasma with the respected blood banks. The donor will have to share their name, blood group and address so that they can be contacted. The entire process of donation will be free of cost.

The details can be registered at the link https://forms.gle/t3pBb6kTrZCj87b8A. For any other queries related to the plasma donation, one can call the KDMC war room at 0251-2211373.

“These plasmas will be frozen at the blood banks and will be used for the treatment of Covid patients when in need,” added Patil.

Those who require the plasma can approach designated Arpan and Sankalp blood banks and get it from there.

“This is one of the needs of the hour as people don’t know where to get the plasma. Treatments often get delayed due to the endless search. This single platform for plasma donors will help solve the troubles,” said Rupesh Naik, 37, a resident of Khadakpada, Kalyan (West).

