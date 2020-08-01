Sections
Home / Cities / Kalyan civic body pays for cremation of Covid-19 victims

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 23:11 IST

By Sajana Nambiar,

The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has decided to incur the cost for cremation of Covid positive persons.

“We have appointed an agency for the cremation job and the civic body will incur the cost for the same. As most of the families are not able to do it as they are already infected or they fear getting infected, we will do it,” said Vijay Suryavanshi, KDMC commissioner.

The civic body has paid for around 40 cremations over the past four-five days. As per KDMC, it spends around ₹4,000-₹5,000 on each body for cremation in the traditional method using stand and wood. The cost covers wood, staffers and diesel required for the process.

“Earlier, when most of the bodies were cremated through gas method, machines often failed due to the continuous cremation and the load. So we have now decided to help families do the cremation through traditional way, and that too free of cost. The civic body will bear the entire expense,” said Sapna Koli, city engineer, KDMC.



The civic body chief and other officials visited a crematorium near Prem Auto in Kalyan (West) which recently got five new burning stands and one gas cremation facility.

There are 59 crematoriums within KDMC limits which have a total of 77 burning stands for traditional cremation. There are six crematoriums with gas cremation facility.

