Kalyan Covid count nears 1,500 mark

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 01:13 IST

By Sajana Nambiar,

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) recorded 71 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, taking the toll of positive cases to 1,453.

Three deaths due to the infection were reported on Saturday, taking the death toll to 37.

The three are senior citizens. A 73-year-old man from Dombivli (East) had fever since May 22. He was admitted to Shastrinagar civic hospital in Dombivli and shifted to Neon Covid hospital on May 26. He tested positive on May 27 and he died on May 29.

“He was suffering from hypertension and had high fever. Although he tested positive last week, we had to wait for his report to declare it as Covid death,” said a KDMC official.



A 72-year-old man from Dombivli (East), who was admitted to Shastrinagar hospital on May 31, died on June 2. His test report came on June 6 and he tested positive. The third death is of a 60-year-old man from Dombivli (West) who was also admitted to Shastrinagar hospital on June 1. He died the next day and his test report came on Friday.

KDMC commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi has appealed to residents to call up helpline numbers 0251-2211373 and 0251-2201168 if they need an ambulance for a Covid patient.

“The civic body health officers will take care of the requirement, co-ordinate and send the ambulances,” said Madhavi Pophale, public relations officer, KDMC.

