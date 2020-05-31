Sections
Home / Cities / Kalyan crosses 1,000 mark in Covid cases

Kalyan crosses 1,000 mark in Covid cases

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) crossed the 1,000 mark with 54 new Covid-19 cases reported on Sunday. The positive cases in Kalyan-Dombivli are 1,034. On Sunday, the civic body...

Updated: May 31, 2020 22:25 IST

By Sajana Nambiar,

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) crossed the 1,000 mark with 54 new Covid-19 cases reported on Sunday. The positive cases in Kalyan-Dombivli are 1,034.

On Sunday, the civic body also recorded the death of a 70-year-old woman, taking the death toll to 29.

As per the health department of KDMC, the woman, a resident of Kalyan (East), was admitted to Shastrinagar civic hospital in Dombivli and died on May 27. She was suffering from fever since May 18. He report came on Sunday and she tested positive.

“Two other high-risk contacts of the woman, including her son who runs a grocery store, have also tested positive. We are tracing as many as contacts of the two who have tested positive,” said an officer of health department, KDMC.



Out of the 54 cases reports on Sunday, 29 are from Kalyan (East). The increasing cases in Kalyan (East) are those who were isolated or quarantined, said KDMC commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi.

A total 640 patients are still taking treatment while 355 have been discharged by the civic body.

The Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) recorded 25 positive cases on Sunday, taking the toll to 36. In Ambernath, the total positive cases have reached 166 and in Badlapur it is 225 positive cases till now.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Two months on, 144 Indian nationals stuck in Ukraine land at Chandigarh airport
May 31, 2020 22:22 IST
Jammu and Kashmir evacuates 102,972 stranded residents till date
May 31, 2020 22:21 IST
In Bihar, BJP gets into election mode with PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat
May 31, 2020 22:20 IST
2 Pak High Commission officials arrested on espionage charges, asked to leave India within 24 hrs
May 31, 2020 22:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.