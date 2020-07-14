Sections
Home / Cities / Kalyan-Dombivli civic body brings 80% beds in all private hospitals under its control

Kalyan-Dombivli civic body brings 80% beds in all private hospitals under its control

Kalyan The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) will control 80% of the beds in all registered private hospitals, except for the ones reserved for paediatric intensive care...

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 01:42 IST

By Sajana Nambiar,

Kalyan The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) will control 80% of the beds in all registered private hospitals, except for the ones reserved for paediatric intensive care units (PICU), neonatal intensive care units (NICU), day-care units and haemodialysis. The step is taken to ensure that Covid-19 as well as Non-Covid patients receive treatment at reasonable rates amid the coronavirus outbreak.

As per the new directions the hospital has to display all the beds available, including the 80% which is now under KDMC control and reveal how many of them are vacant, filled as well as the rates fixed by the government and the rates of the hospital on a board outside the hospital. Likewise, a patient and his/her relatives visiting the hospital need to be given detailed information about the charges during admission.

“If a patient requests for a bed which is under the 80% category and if it is available, it will be mandatory for the hospital to treat the patient. Also, it will not be possible for hospitals to charge patients more than the rate fixed by the government for the treatment. There can be no discrimination against patients. The corporation already issued notices to two hospitals for charging exorbitant rates,”said Vijay Suryavanshi, commissioner, KDMC.

Patients can complain about the exorbitant rates charged by the hospital or the unavailability of beds on 0251-2211866 in the war room of civic headquarters, KDMC said. Staffers who refuse to treat Covid-19 patients will also face action and lose their licences.



Social activist Sreeniwas Ghanekar,52, who is also the founder of Alert Citizens’ Group, Kalyan, said,” We have been complaining about the unfair practices at hospitals and have asked the civic body to come up with some regulations on it. Now with the civic body deciding to take over 80% beds in the hospitals, we will also monitor the entire process and make sure people get treatment at reasonable rates within the city.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Centre asks PTI to pay dues of over Rs84 crore for its office
Jul 14, 2020 02:01 IST
‘Operation Lotus’ will not be successful in Maharashtra; backing BJP in 2014 was political ploy: Sharad Pawar
Jul 14, 2020 01:55 IST
300 fliers from Dubai claim they were made to wait at Mumbai airport for 10 hours
Jul 14, 2020 01:50 IST
Air Arabia gets notice for operating without consent
Jul 14, 2020 01:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.