Kalyan-Dombivli civic chief orders probe after Covid patient made to walk

A day after a 26-year-old Covid patient complained that he had to walk 3km to reach Shastrinagar civic hospital in Dombivli, the Kalyan-Dombivli municipal commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi has ordered a...

Updated: May 23, 2020 00:27 IST

By Sajana Nambiar,

A day after a 26-year-old Covid patient complained that he had to walk 3km to reach Shastrinagar civic hospital in Dombivli, the Kalyan-Dombivli municipal commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi has ordered a probe into the incident.

The patient had alleged that the hospital staff asked him to come on his own as there was no ambulance available. The hospital had denied that they asked him to come walking.

On Friday, Suryavanshi took note of the incident and has asked officials to probe.

“Yesterday, I saw a video of a Covid patient walking to the hospital. He works in a hospital in Mumbai. He has complained that he called up the hospital, but was not provided with an ambulance. I have asked the deputy commissioner to investigate into the matter and take action,” said Suryavanshi.



He said that the civic body has a system to track ambulances on road.

“Whenever someone tests positive, the nearest ambulance is made available for the patient. The patient should have waited for the ambulance. Till now, we had not received any complaint about ambulance not being available,” said Suryavanshi.

After the patient’s complaint on Thursday, Suhasini Badekar, chief medical officer of Shastrinagar civic hospital, had denied the allegations, saying the hospital staff did not ask him to walk to the hospital.

