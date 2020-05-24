Kalyan family alleges ambulance left as his elderly parents took time to go downstairs

A 46-year-old man from Kalyan, whose two younger brothers tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday, alleged that the ambulance that came to take his parents to hospital, left before the senior citizens could come down.

A video of the 67-year-old man, who cannot walk because of a problem in his leg, dragging himself down the stairs from his fourth floor house, with his 65-year-old wife behind, went viral on the social media.

“My two younger brothers, who live with my parents, have tested positive. They were taken to a Covid hospital in Kalyan on Saturday around 1pm. I live in another building nearby. My parents are high-risk contacts and had to be taken to quarantine centre,” said the elder son.

He said that they were waiting since 1pm for the ambulance to arrive. “Around 6.45pm, the ambulance came and my parents started walking down the stairs. My father cannot walk and so he was dragging himself down the stairs. He took time to go down,” he added.

The man alleged that by the time his parents reached downstairs, the ambulance that had been waiting for around 20 minutes left, leaving behind two nurses and another healthcare staffer.

“The nurses said the driver left as he had to break his Ramzam fast. I called up the civic body chief and complained about the driver. Another ambulance arrived in 30 minutes and my parents were taken to Shastrinagar civic hospital in Dombivli. But all this while, my elderly parents had to keep waiting,” he said.

Kalyan-Dombivli municipal commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi said, “It was a private ambulance. The driver waited for some time and left as it was time for his Ramzan prayers and iftar. As soon as we got to know, our doctors arranged another ambulance for the elderly couple within 30 minutes and they were taken to the hospital. ”

On Thursday, a 26-year-old Covid patient from Dombivli walked 3 kms to Shastrinagar hospital when there was a delay by the hospital to provide an ambulance.