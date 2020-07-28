Sections
Home / Cities / Kalyan hospital loses Covid status, registration suspended for overcharging patients

Kalyan hospital loses Covid status, registration suspended for overcharging patients

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) cancelled the recognition of A and G Hospital in Murbad Road, as a Covid hospital and suspended its registration till August 31 for...

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 23:56 IST

By Sajana Nambiar,

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) cancelled the recognition of A and G Hospital in Murbad Road, as a Covid hospital and suspended its registration till August 31 for overcharging Covid patients ₹9.36 lakh, and other irregularities.

“This particular hospital had been given permission to treat Covid patients by the civic body. We have received numerous complaints about overcharging. Our flying squad and auditor that looks after the bills of private hospitals found irregularities in the bills as most patients were overcharged,” said Vinay Kulkarni, in-charge, KDMC’s flying squad.

“Under the norms of the Bombay Nursing Homes Registration Act, 1949, the registration of the hospital has been suspended till August 31 or till they return ₹9.36 lakh to the patients and follow all norms. Permission to treat Covid patients has been terminated. The hospital will not admit any new Covid or non-Covid patients. There are 35 patients admitted there who will be treated and discharged under the inspection of a medical officer appointed by us,” added Kulkarni.

As per the civic body’s findings, the 35-bed hospital has been charging patients above the rates fixed by the state government. In the 19 bills audited by the flying squad, ₹9.36 lakh was charged in excess.



The hospital had charged above MRP for Tocilizumab injections, and a bill for the same was not provided to the patient. It also sold a ‘Covid package’ worth ₹12,000.

“The hospital failed to update the list of beds available for Covid patients online despite several warnings. They have not maintained a separate registration for 80% of beds meant for Covid patients,” said Kulkarni.

The civic body had also served a show-cause notice to the hospital on July 7, asking for a reply by July 17. However, no explanation was provided by the hospital.

Ganesh Pawar, owner of A and G Hospital, said, “We are trying to understand the situation, especially when we are working under a lot of pressure, dealing with Covid patients on a daily basis. Whatever explanation we had given to the civic body was through letters. We will also try to talk to them personally.”

He, however, refused to comment on overcharging patients.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Disclosing names of Covid-19 patients puts them at risk of victimisation: HC
Jul 29, 2020 01:46 IST
State differs monsoon session of Maharashtra legislature to September 7
Jul 29, 2020 01:45 IST
57% from slums in 3 wards have Covid antibodies, finds BMC’s sero survey
Jul 29, 2020 01:42 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Jul 29, 2020 01:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.