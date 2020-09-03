Kalyan patient’s kin complains of overcharging for plasma at blood bank

Sections
Updated: Sep 03, 2020 00:23 IST

By Sajana Nambiar,

The relative of a 22-year-old Covid-19 patient from Kalyan has alleged that the blood bank at a Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation’s (KDMC) hospital had charged them excessively for plasma required for the patient’s treatment.

Pradip Misar, uncle of the patient, has submitted a letter to the civic body chief Vijay Suryavanshi claiming that his family was charged ₹ 11,000 for plasma worth ₹7,000.

“My nephew, who is a constable with Thane Police, is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Thane since August 31. As his health condition is severe, we decided to begin plasma treatment for him as per the doctor’s suggestions. We looked for donors by reaching out to many people including the local politicos,” said Misar.

The family managed to get a donor and the donation was done at a private blood bank in a civic hospital in Kalyan. However, Misar alleged that the bill they gave was of ₹12,000. “The actual cost is ₹7,000; when we questioned them about the overcharge, they reduced the bill by ₹1,000. I have raised a complaint with the civic body,” added Misar.



Epidemic officer of KDMC, Pratibha Panpatil said, “It is a private blood bank being operated at our civic hospital. We will inquire about the complaint from the patient’s relative and then take action if there is any overcharging.”

