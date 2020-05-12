Kalyan records 22 new cases

Twenty-two new cases for Covid-19 were reported from Kalyan-Dombivi Municipal Corporation (KDMC). Among them, eight work in Mumbai and the rest are those who have come in close contact with positive patients who travel to Mumbai for essential services.

The total tally of positive cases is 366 --- 145 are those who travel to Mumbai for work every day are 73 are their close contacts. “We request all those who work for essential services to maintain social distancing in public places and self-isolate themselves. This is to ensure the safety of family members of those who are courageously stepping out to serve us,” said Vijay Suryavanshi, KDMC commissioner.