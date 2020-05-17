Sections
Home / Cities / Kalyan records 42 new cases, highest one-day jump

Kalyan records 42 new cases, highest one-day jump

The twin cities of Kalyan-Dombivli saw the highest jump in Covid-19 cases in 24 hours with 42 new cases reported on Sunday. The newly infected people include six children and five elderly...

Updated: May 17, 2020 22:37 IST

By Sajana Nambiar,

The twin cities of Kalyan-Dombivli saw the highest jump in Covid-19 cases in 24 hours with 42 new cases reported on Sunday. The newly infected people include six children and five elderly patients.The total cases in Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) jurisdiction is 500.

The city also saw one death due to infection, taking the death toll to 11.

As per the KDMC, a 53-year-old man from Dombivli, who works in a hospital in Mumbai as an electrician, was suffering from fever since May 10. He died on his way to hospital and later his test report came positive.

“The man was suffering from hypertension. Since he had fever, he had stopped going to work,” said an officer of health department, KDMC.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

City reports 9 deaths, 201 fresh Covid-19 cases
May 17, 2020 22:57 IST
Delay in ambulance service: PMC serves show-cause notice to PMC officials, BVG manager
May 17, 2020 22:57 IST
9 stranded Indians return to Pune from Afghanistan
May 17, 2020 22:57 IST
Don’t transfer surplus teachers in red zones: Teachers body
May 17, 2020 22:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.