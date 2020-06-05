Sections
Home / Cities / Kalyan records 47 new cases

Kalyan records 47 new cases

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) recorded 47 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, taking the total positive cases to 1,276.Retired hydraulic engineer of KDMC Chandrakant Kolte donated...

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 01:23 IST

By Sajana Nambiar,

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) recorded 47 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, taking the total positive cases to 1,276.

Retired hydraulic engineer of KDMC Chandrakant Kolte donated Rs4.5 lakh for the Covid fight.

Kolte, who retired last month, gave Rs1.51 lakh to KDMC Covid relief fund, Rs1.51 lakh to Chief Minister’s Covid relief fund and Rs1.51 lakh for Prime Minister Relief Fund.

“Even if I have retired, I thought my contribution will make a difference in the fight against the pandemic,” said Kolte.



.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ludhiana tally jumps to 226 with 24 new Covid-19 cases
Jun 05, 2020 02:08 IST
Cyclone Nisarga effect: Mumbai sees heavy rain, thunderstorms
Jun 05, 2020 02:02 IST
Cyclone Nisarga: Many trees lost in Navi Mumbai, Thane
Jun 05, 2020 02:14 IST
Kashid beach: A tourist spot ravaged by the storm
Jun 05, 2020 02:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.