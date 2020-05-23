Kalyan records 57 new Covid cases, one death

Kalyan-Dombivli recorded 57 new Covid cases on Friday and one death, taking the death toll to 18. The total positive cases in Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) are 699.

This is the highest number of positive cases reported in Kalyan Dombivli in 24 hours. On Thursday, KDMC had recorded 48 new cases.

Five children are among the new cases recorded on Friday.

A 43-year-old woman from Dombivli was admitted to a private hospital on May 8.

“She was discharged on May 16. The next day, she had chest pain and was taken to another private hospital where she was tested for Covid. She died on May 20,” said an officer of health department, KDMC, who did not wish to be named.

A total of 423 patients are being treated in Covid hospitals and quarantine centres.