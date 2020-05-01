Kalyan records 7 new Covid cases

Sections
Updated: May 01, 2020 22:51 IST

By Ankita G Menon,

Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) recorded seven new Covid-19 cases on Friday, taking the city’s total to 169. An eight-year-old girl from Dombivli is among the new cases.

“A 44-year-old nurse, who works in a government hospital in Mumbai, is among those who tested positive. Those who had come in contact with Covid patients have been quarantined,” said Dr Pratibha Panpatil, epidemic officer, KDMC.

Four patients, including a seven-year-old girl, were discharged on Friday.

