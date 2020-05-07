Kalyan records highest single-day spike with 20 new cases

Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) saw the highest single-day spike of Covid cases on Thursday, with 20 new patients. The total number of cases is 253.

Two days ago, 18 new cases had marked the highest 24-hour spike in KDMC.

“Among the new cases is a two-month-old girl,” said an official from KDMC health department.

KDMC health department said out of the 20 new cases, 10 travel to Mumbai for work every day.

Out of the 253 cases, 87 are those working for essential services such as the police, healthcare and bank and travel to Mumbai daily.

Three police personnel, one civic employee, a health department staffer and an employee of a civic hospital are among Thursday’s cases.

A 32-year-food delivery boy, who works in Mumbai and lives in Kalyan (East), has also tested positive.

“He has not been going to work for more than two weeks as he self-quarantined himself after his housing society members objected his travel to Mumbai every day. Recently, he was tested and he tested positive,” said Pratibha Panpatil, epidemic officer, KDMC.