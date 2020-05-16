Kalyan shopkeepers get safety tips as KDMC mulls phase-wise lifting of curbs

Sections
Updated: May 16, 2020 00:12 IST

By Sajana Nambiar,

Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) will ease restrictions for the shops in non-containment zones. Though it has not said from when it would start, the civic body has given guidelines to shops.

“The civic body has planned to open shops in non-containment zones in phases. We have published a detailed notice on our websites and social media explains how shopkeepers should do business by following norms. It has guidelines for shopkeepers, vegetable and fruits vendors, banks, private transportation, police and mediapersons,”said a KDMC official, requesting anonymity.

Kalyan-Dombivli has 87 containment zones.

The guidelines have been chalked out by expert doctors. Shopkeepers should call in employees on a rotation basis, each customer should be screened, digital payment method, use sanitisers all should wear masks. Shopkeepers should keep washing hands and cleaning their shops regularly.



“Shopkeepers must maintain a checklist with them and follow them strictly,” said the civic official.

The civic body said every shop should have CCTV cameras.

The guidelines for police and mediapersons are to not send anyone who has health issues to containment zones.

To view the guidelines, one can log on to the KDMC website www.kdmc.gov.in.

