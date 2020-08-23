Sections
Kamal Nath hijacked Congress in Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan

“In BJP, the party president changes every three years. But if one looks at Congress then first Jawaharlal Nehru was the president of the party followed by Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi,” CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 18:51 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Gwalior

Chouhan had said on Saturday that under Jyotriatiya Scindia’s leadership “many new friends” are taking membership of the BJP and the party’s strength is increasing. (ANI file photo)

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday insinuated that his predecessor Kamal Nath has hijacked the Congress party in Madhya Pradesh by holding on to all the key posts.

“In BJP, the party president changes every three years. But if one looks at Congress then first Jawaharlal Nehru was the president of the party followed by Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi,” Chouhan said.

“In Madhya Pradesh, the state chief is Kamal Nath, Chief Minister was Kamal Nath, Leader of Opposition Kamal Nath, youth leader Nakul Nath and the rest of Congress is ‘Anath’ (destitute),” he added.

He further said: “Thousands of Congress workers are leaving the party in solidarity with Jyotiraditya Scindia. The pride of the Chambal region will be restored which was hit by the Congress leadership.”



Chouhan had said on Saturday that under Jyotriatiya Scindia’s leadership “many new friends” are taking membership of the BJP and the party’s strength is increasing.

“Under the leadership of Jyotiraditya Scindia, many new friends are taking the membership of the BJP. With this, the family of BJP is increasing so is our strength and we welcome all of them,” Chouhan told ANI at the ‘BJP Sadasyta Grahan Samahroh’ in Gwalior.

Scindia had quit the Congress this year in March and later joined the BJP along with his supporters.

Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that Congress workers taking membership of the BJP in ‘Gwalior Chambal Samvad’ is reflective of the fact that the party’s strength is increasing.

