Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / Kangana makes quiet return to Himachal, steers clear of media in Chandigarh

Kangana makes quiet return to Himachal, steers clear of media in Chandigarh

The actor left Mumbai “with a heavy heart” in the morning, saying she has been terrorised with “constant attacks and abuses” and declaring that her analogy comparing the city with Pakistan-occupied Kashmir was “bang on”.

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 14:10 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut arriving at Chandigarh airport on Monday en route to her native state of Himachal Pradesh. (Gurminder Singh/HT)

Unlike her high-profile departure on September 9, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut made a quiet arrival at Chandigarh airport on Monday afternoon on her way from Mumbai to her native place in Himachal Pradesh.

Kangana left Mumbai “with a heavy heart” in the morning, saying she has been terrorised with “constant attacks and abuses” and declaring that her analogy comparing the city with Pakistan-occupied Kashmir was “bang on”.

The actor, whose comments triggered a spat with Maharashtra’s ruling Shiv Sena, did not talk to the media at the airport and only waved from a distance.

Last week, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) took exception to the videography by TV channels on board her Chandigarh-Mumbai Indigo flight, saying such action was prohibited which compromises air safety, creates chaos and violates norms. The aviation regulator issued an order for commercial flights stating that violation of in-flight norms will invite a suspension of that scheduled route for two weeks.



The actor has been aggressively criticising the film industry and the way it functions since the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June. She initially said it was not a suicide but a “planned murder” by an industry that does not acknowledge outsiders. She escalated her attack to tackle the alleged drug nexus in the industry, as well as targeting the Maharashtra government for its handling of the case. She sparked anger after she compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Her spat with Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut led to her receiving Y-plus security, a detail of around 10 armed commandos who accompany her whenever she travels.

On her arrival in Mumbai last week, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation exempted Kangana from the 14-day home quarantine rule for those arriving from outside the state after she submitted an online application for the exemption as she was on “a short visit”.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

US special envoy Khalilzad to reach Pakistan today, New Delhi next stop
Sep 14, 2020 13:36 IST
Lockdown prevented 37k-78k deaths: Harsh Vardhan tells Lok Sabha
Sep 14, 2020 14:22 IST
Govt says it has no data on deaths of migrant workers during lockdown
Sep 14, 2020 14:22 IST
China sends hardcore ambassadors to South Asia to push BRI and undermine India
Sep 14, 2020 10:30 IST

latest news

Slums along Delhi railway tracks won’t be demolished till final decision is taken: Centre tells Supreme Court
Sep 14, 2020 14:37 IST
‘Kohli leads from front, sets an example’: De Villiers lauds RCB skipper
Sep 14, 2020 14:31 IST
Wife of Calcutta High Court lawyer pronounced guilty of murdering him in 2018
Sep 14, 2020 14:23 IST
Bollywood is India’s favourite scapegoat: Amyra Dastur
Sep 14, 2020 14:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.