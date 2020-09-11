Kangana Ranaut episode is a closed chapter, no role in Mumbai civic corporation’s action, says Shiv Sena on demolition of part of actor’s office

Distancing itself from the ongoing spat with actor Kangana Ranaut, which led to demolition of alleged structural violations in her Pali Hill office on Wednesday, the Shiv Sena on Thursday said the “episode is a closed chapter”.

Sena leader and party’s chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut met party chief and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. However, Raut denied that the meeting was about the controversy. The Shiv Sena leadership, according to party insiders, has directed its leaders and spokesperson to not engage in any verbal spat on the actor’s statements. “I had met him in connection to an event. We have stopped discussion on that topic. What is left to discuss? The [Ranaut] episode is over and we have forgotten about it already. We are back to our daily political, social and administrative work,” Raut told reporters after meeting Thackeray.

“The action at Ranaut’s office was carried out by BMC. It has no connection with the Shiv Sena. BMC has their legal department. You can talk to the mayor or BMC commissioner about it,” he said.

However, Sena mouthpiece Saamana, which is edited by Raut, carried a page one story with headline “ukhaad lia” (demolished it) in reference to one of Ranaut’s’ dares to Sena to “do whatever they can”.

The Sena leader also dismissed news that Congress president Sonia Gandhi had called Thackeray over the issue. “Do not spread such rumours. No such thing happened,” he said.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party was left red-faced by chief of ally Nationalist Congress Party Sharad Pawar on Wednesday when he publicly questioned the timing of the action taken by BMC and said the actor’s statements should not be given much importance. Raut, however, downplayed Pawar’s statements and said, “Whether it is Pawar saheb or Sonia ji, nobody has made any statement expressing disappointment [over the issue].”

Meanwhile, Ranaut continued her attack on the Sena, accusing it of diluting its ideology to be in power and even called it “Sonia Sena”. In an indirect reference to Sena chief, the actor called him an “example of a dynast”. “Because of these petty crimes that they do @Dev_Fadnavis ji must have suggested that BJP does [no] alliance with them, one must never succumb to bullies, after losing elections ShivSena shamelessly made milavat sarkar and turned in to Sonia Sena. (sic),” she tweeted.

Raut chose not to respond to it but said, “I don’t know what she tweets. I have not seen them. We do not read them, we only read Saamana.”

In a veiled jibe at Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, who summoned CM’s advisor Ajoy Mehta on the Ranaut issue, Raut said, “The governor’s job is to take stock of the happenings in the state. He must have thought that this is an important development.”

Ahead of Raut’s visit to New Delhi on Friday, the security outside his residence in the capital has been beefed up following protests by members of the Karni Sena. “I do not have any idea about it. I will have to see; I am going to Delhi tomorrow,” he said.