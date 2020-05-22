Kangra administration launches e-portal for early detection of Covid-19 cases

The Kangra district administration launched a web portal on Thursday to help in early detection of Covid-19 cases and boost efforts to fight the disease, officials said.

The e-service called Early Notification and Detection of Covid-19 (EndCovid) was conceptualised by the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and can be accessed on https://endcovidkangra.com.

Deputy commissioner Rakesh Prajapati said that as the name itself suggests, this system gave a fillip to the efforts of the district administration in early detection of potential Covid-19 suspects.

All information received on the portal is being kept confidential. The bilingual form will also help Hindi speaking people to easily understand the guidelines given on it.

He said that influenza-like symptoms are indicative of Covid-19 infection and hence, it becomes important to trace, track and treat persons with such symptoms in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

Once the data is submitted on the portal it is re-directed to the health department and a team of health officials will contact the patient at the earliest.

If Covid-19 infection is suspected, a sample of the patient will be sent for testing. In case of very mild or mild symptoms, the patient will be advised to stay at home in a separate room until the health officials reach out to them.

In case the condition becomes severe before the visit of the health team, the patients are advised to visit the nearest flu and fever clinic.