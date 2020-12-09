Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Kanpur emerges as key centre for vaccine trials

Kanpur emerges as key centre for vaccine trials

The industrial city of Kanpur has emerged as a key centre for the trials of Covid-19 vaccines that different companies are manufacturing.After the successful human trials of two...

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 20:48 IST

By Haidar Naqvi,

People wait in a queue for coronavirus testing at KGMU in Lucknow. (Dheeraj Dhawan/ Hindustan Times)

The industrial city of Kanpur has emerged as a key centre for the trials of Covid-19 vaccines that different companies are manufacturing.

After the successful human trials of two vaccines, one developed by Bharat Biotech and the other Russian Sputnik, the third vaccine Zydus Cadilla’s vaccine ZyCov-D would be given to a set of healthy volunteers in Kanpur.

About 40 healthy volunteers would be given doses of the vaccine at Prakhar Hospital, where 197 people have already been given shots of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin.

The third trial would be carried out under the supervision of Dr VN Tripathi, the state’s former director general, medical education.



“A separate lab has been set up in the hospital. Work on listing the volunteers has begun from Monday,” he said.

The Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) earlier had shortlisted Prakhar Hospital as one of two centres for human trials.

According to the health department, Zydus had done trials on 20 people in Kanpur last month and the details were not shared.

But the process has been kept transparent for the third phase. Dr Tripathi, the chief guide for the trial, said the drug controller had given the approval and the vaccine stock would reach Kanpur soon.

Fifty-seven more people were given Covaxin in the third trial in Kanpur. The volunteers included the doctors and engineers who were examined by an ICMR team, which is staying in Kanpur during this phase.

Dr JS Kushwaha, the head of Prakhar Hospital, said none of the volunteers given this vaccine had complained of any side- effects so far.

Only 13 volunteers went for doses at the Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Memorial (GSVM) Medical College, where the trial of Sputnik vaccine was going on. Seven others refused. They developed cold feet after learning that a Haryana minister tested positive for Covid-19 even after he was given one dose of a vaccine.

Prof Richa Giri, vice principal of the medical college, said people should come forward to participate.

“There is no reason for them to be apprehensive. I think their fear stems from the social media posts on this issue. They need to realise vaccine is the only way we can defeat corona and they should be mentally prepared,” Prof Giri said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Impressed’: Foreign envoys laud India’s Covid-19 vaccine progress
Dec 09, 2020 19:55 IST
If farmers don’t stand up today, they’ll be silenced forever: Rahul Gandhi
Dec 09, 2020 20:10 IST
Farmer leaders reject govt proposal, call for nationwide protest on Dec 14
Dec 09, 2020 17:45 IST
UK advises NHS on Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine after two allergic reactions
Dec 09, 2020 18:39 IST

latest news

Roshni land scam: Ex-MLA Pathania’s late father, grandfather on list of beneficiaries
Dec 09, 2020 21:18 IST
J&K tourism department begins winter sports activities at Gulmarg
Dec 09, 2020 21:17 IST
IIT Mandi researchers propose technique to generate electricity from floor tiles
Dec 09, 2020 21:14 IST
Reliance Jio working with Realme, others to bring down device prices
Dec 09, 2020 21:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.