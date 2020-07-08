Kanpur’s controversial ex-SSP, entire Chaubeypur police station staff transferred

Kanpur: Police personnel at the residence of criminal Vikas Dubey, after an encounter in Bikaru village where 8 police personnel lost their lives, in Kanpur (PTI)

Former Kanpur SSP Anant Deo Tewari and the entire staff of Kanpur’s Chaubeypur police station, comprising 68 police personnel, were transferred on Tuesday.

Anant Deo Tewari was transferred from his present post of DIG STF after a controversial letter of slain Dy SP Devendra Mishra surfaced. In the letter, Mishra had sought action against SO of Chaubeypur police station, Kanpur, Vinay Tewari but Anant Deo Tewari had allegedly ignored the complaint.

Vinay Tewari was earlier suspended, allegedly for passing on information about the police raid on Vikas Dubey’s house, during which eight police personnel were killed by Dubey and his henchmen early on Friday.

The state government transfer order included Anant Deo Tewari and three other IPS officers.

As per the order, Anant Deo Tewari has been transferred as DIG PAC, Moradabad sector, while Sudhir Kumar Singh, who was posted as commandant of 15th battalion PAC in Agra, has replaced him.

Anant Deo Tewari, who was posted as SSP Kanpur till June 15 before being posted as DIG STF after his promotion, got involved in a controversy since the letter by the slain Dy SP became viral on social media. The slain Dy SP’s daughter had made the letter viral on social media, alleging inaction by senior police officers in not removing SO, Chaubeypur, Vinay Tewari despite her late father complaining against him.

There were demands on social media for Anant Deo’s removal from his present post as the STF was investigating the killing of eight policemen during the raid at Vikas Dubey’s house in Kanpur’s Bikru village.

In the other IPS transfers, SSP Moradabad Amit Pathak and SSP Varanasi Prabhakar Chaudhary swapped places.

ENTIRE STAFF SHIFTED

SSP Kanpur Dinesh Kumar P late Tuesday night removed the entire staff of Chaubeypur police station comprising 68 police personnel. The police personnel, including 45 constables and 10 head constables, were sent to the police lines.

The action comes in the wake of evidences emerging that many of the policemen were in league with gangster Vikas Dubey, who along with his aides, killed eight policemen early on Friday.

About 95 policemen of four different police stations are under investigation for their links with Dubey. Three sub-inspectors and a constable have already been suspended.