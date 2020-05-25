Kanpur woman shot at in Ambala over property dispute

A 37-year-old woman from Kanpur visiting her parents in Ambala cantonment was shot at and injured by a man on Sunday evening.

Police, who have linked the incident to property dispute, said the accused, 36-year-old Abhishek Katihar, allegedly wanted to illegally occupy an apartment he had rented from the woman in Kanpur.

The victim, Priti Pandey, had taken the dispute to court in 2014.

Pandey had said in her FIR at the Ambala Cantonment police station that a man wearing a helmet had entered her room at 6.15pm. She identified him as Katihar after he took off his helmet and fired twice, hitting her on the chest and leg before fleeing. Her brother had taken her to the Civil Hospital from where she was referred to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Chandigarh.

“We are looking for the suspect, who is still at large. We are also checking the phone recordings to verify Pandey’s claims. Katihar’s motive will be clear after his arrest,”said Ram Kumar, Ambala cantonment deputy superintendent of police.

The FIR was lodged under section 307 of the IPC and Arms Act at the Ambala Cantonment police station on Monday.