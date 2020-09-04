Sections
Home / Cities / Kapurthala jail authorities foil escape bid by 4 inmates

Kapurthala jail authorities foil escape bid by 4 inmates

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 20:04 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Kapurthala

Kapurthala Modern Jail

Authorities managed to foil an escape bid by four prisoners of the Kapurthala Modern jail and also recovered two mobile phones from their possession.

The inmates have been identified as Vishal alias Sonu of Jalandhar, Baljinder Singh of Madhya Pradesh, Sarabjit Singh of Neel Mahal in Jalandhar and Manmeet Singh of Rama Mandi in Jalandhar.

The inmates had broken the ventilation window of their barrack with some bricks and were planning to escape. However, a team led by assistant jail superintendent Paramjit Singh found it during a surprise check and also recovered two mobiles, a SIM card and a memory card from them.

A case under Sections 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension), 511 (attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment), 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 54 of the Prisons Act and 543 (10) of the Jail Manuals Act has been registered against them.



Inmate attempts suicide after authorities recover phone from him

Another jail inmate, gangster Taranjot Singh of Gurdaspur, attempted suicide after jail authorities found a phone in his possession. Authorities said that to put pressure on the jail staff, he cut himself. Jail superintendent Baljit Singh Ghuman said the inmate had been admitted to the civil hospital for treatment and a case would be recommended against him.

