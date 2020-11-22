Kapurthala Sainik School finally opens its doors for girl students

The school was established in 1961 to help students to take admission into the National Defence Academy, Kadakwasla. (HT PHOTO)

In a significant development, Sainik School, Kapurthala, has invited applications from girl students for the first time since its establishment in 1961. The decision comes following a recent directive issued by the Ministry of Defence.

There are a total of 33 Sainik Schools across the country, which help young cadets prepare themselves to be part of the National Defence Academy, Kadakwasla. But none of the schools had been admitting girl students until now.

In line with the Union government’s objective of enabling greater participation of women in the Armed Forces, and strengthening the motto of ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’, all the Sainik Schools will be enrolling girl students from the next academic session.

Col Prashant Saxena, principal of the Kapurthala Sainik School, said the school’s curriculum enables cadets to explore their potential and realise it to the fullest. “Along with studies, military training will be given to girls in the same manner as it is being conducted for boys, and enable them to join as officers in the armed forces,” he said.

He further said that arrangements are being made to make the stay of the girl students safe and comfortable in the school. The school will be conducting the entrance exam at five centres across the state i.e. Kapurthala, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Faridkot.

The application process for All India Sainik School Entrance Examination started on October 20, and the last date for submission is December 20. The entrance exam will be conducted on January 10, 2021, by the National Testing Agency. Candidates, who are seeking admission to Class 6 and Class 9 in any of the 33 Sainik Schools across the country, can register themselves at aissee.nta.nic.in.