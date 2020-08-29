Sections
Home / Cities / Karnal administration withdraws controversial orders seeking details of drug addicts

Karnal administration withdraws controversial orders seeking details of drug addicts

As per the order, the DEO wrote that all block education officers in Karnal district are directed to submit a list of 40 drug addicts/drunken persons/ students and staff members of each block within a week with the help of school principals and headmasters.

Updated: Aug 29, 2020 19:17 IST

By Neeraj Mohan, Hindustan Times Karnal

The Karnal administration has withdrawn the controversial orders issued by the district education officer (DEO) asking all block education officers (BEO) to collect details of drug addicts in their respective areas.

The orders were withdrawn soon after the letter issued by the DEO was circulated on social media and the administration faced criticism for giving such tasks to the BEOs.

As per the order, the DEO wrote that all block education officers in Karnal district are directed to submit a list of 40 drug addicts/drunken persons/ students and staff members of each block within a week with the help of school principals and headmasters. The letter was followed by a performa under which they were asked to fill the details including name, father’s name, age, occupation, address and contact number of the addict.

DEO Ravinder Chaudhary has refused to comment on the reasons for issuing such orders saying that he has been quarantined and is not well.



Officiating DEO Sushil Kumar said the order was issued after a meeting in which it was decided that a list of 250 such people should be furnished for counselling. “However, there was some communication gap and the order will be withdrawn,” he added.

Deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said the district education officer has been directed to withdraw the letter immediately. He said the letter was wrongly interpreted as the district administration had asked him to seek the details of school students, who have become drug addicts so that their counseling could be done and bring them back under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.

He said a fresh letter in this regard will be issued soon.

The letter has received criticism on social media and by teachers. “How could a teacher get the details of drug addicts in his or her locality. This controversial order may instigate quarrels in villages,” said a teacher, pleading anonymity.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Karnal administration withdraws controversial orders seeking details of drug addicts
Aug 29, 2020 19:17 IST
India not to take part in multinational exercise with China, Pakistan on Russian soil
Aug 29, 2020 19:13 IST
Two Ludhiana cops trying to pacify marital dispute assaulted
Aug 29, 2020 19:11 IST
IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals reveal exclusive look of Team Room in UAE hotel
Aug 29, 2020 19:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.