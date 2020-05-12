Karnal: ASHAs raise banner of protest, seek protective gear, pay hike

Worried about their protection from coronavirus, a group of accredited social health activists (ASHAs) from Karnal on Tuesday held a protest here, accusing the authorities of not providing them required safety gear and personal protection equipment (PPE) kits.

They also demanded that their salary should be doubled like other frontline workers and they should be provided Rs 50-lakh insurance cover.

Wearing black badges, the protesting health workers said they had raised their demands with officials concerned on several occasions, but to no avail. “We did not get enough support from the government and have to purchase mask and sanitisers ourselves,” alleged one such worker, asking not to disclose her name.

The ASHAs alleged that they have to face public rage during their duty as many people do not allow them to install posters outside their houses.

They also sought random testing of all ASHAs as they carry out door-to-door screening, even in the containment zones.

“The monthly remuneration given to accredited social health activists is about Rs 4,000 and many of them don’t even get it on time,” claimed Sudesh Rani, Karnal district president of Asha Workers’ Union.

Karnal chief medical officer Ashwini Ahuja said, “As per the government guidelines, they have been provided all the required equipment for the protection and training.”

He said PPE kits were required for doctors and officials in direct contact with coronavirus patients, adding that since ASHAs were field workers, they cannot work wearing PPE.