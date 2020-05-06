Sections
Home / Cities / Karnal Covid patient’s family alleges harassment by neighbours

Karnal Covid patient’s family alleges harassment by neighbours

Says were asked to vacate the area; police rush to spot and make announcements to not harass kin of positive patients

Updated: May 06, 2020 04:53 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Karnal

Family members of a Covid-19 patient have alleged harassment by their neighbours in Ram Nagar locality of Karnal city.

As per the information, a migrant labourer in the locality had tested positive for the virus on Monday following which the samples of four of his family members were also taken. Though their tests came out negative, they were advised to be in home quarantine. The family alleged that some neighbours were pressuring them to leave the locality, stating that they would spread the virus.

A woman member of the family made a distress call to the police following which a police team was dispatched to the locality. The team made an announcement in the locality urging people not to harass anybody as anyone could catch the infection for no fault of theirs.

However, some people in the locality alleged that the family members of the coronavirus patient were not following the quarantine norms and were coming out from their house repeatedly.



Talking to Hindustan Times, Karnal superintended of police Surender Singh Bhoria said that such incidents are condemnable and will not be tolerated. He said that the Karnal deputy superintendent of police has been deputed to monitor the situation.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Centre’s economic package may have small trader focus
May 06, 2020 05:43 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
May 06, 2020 05:43 IST
As migrants return, states to increase Covid-19 testing capacity
May 06, 2020 04:49 IST
Named in MeToo post, 14-year-old in Gurugam kills himself, say police
May 06, 2020 05:54 IST

latest news

IAS officer leads Covid-19 fight in Pune, major hot spot with 1,890 cases
May 06, 2020 05:53 IST
Railways, states to take call on migrants’ train fares: Supreme Court
May 06, 2020 05:44 IST
Discrepancies in Bengal’s Covid-19 infection data, toll doubles in 5 days
May 06, 2020 05:37 IST
US health officials ignored Covid-19 warnings, alleges fired scientist
May 06, 2020 05:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.