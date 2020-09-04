Karnal extortion case: Woman accuses Nilokheri MLA’s son of helping police in ‘framing’ her

The Karnal woman, who was arrested for allegedly extorting money to withdraw the rape complaint she had filed against the owner of a local school and a senior government official, has now accused son of Nilokheri MLA of helping the police to ‘frame’ her.

Her accusation came two days after she was granted bail. In an interaction with mediapersons on Friday, she also presented the recording of her telephonic conversation with the MLA’s son.

As per the woman, the man “took her in confidence and called her for a meeting in Sector 12 in Karnal on August 21” where the police arrested her and her husband for allegedly taking Rs 7.25 lakh to settle her complaint.

The woman also accused cops of harassing and torturing her after the arrest, allegations which have already been rebuffed by the police.

The MLA’s son also termed the allegations baseless and said that “the purported audio clip being circulated on social media platforms has been manipulated and she should have provided the entire clip”.

“I was not there when she was arrested for extortion,” he said, claiming that her father had approached him so that the issue could be resolved mutually.

“I did not talk to her after August 10. We tried to sort the matter out, but later we came to know that she was arrested for extortion,” he added.

He said that the issue was being politicised, but the truth will prevail as the matter is pending in the court.