Karnal extortion case: Woman granted bail

Karnal extortion case: Woman granted bail

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 01:26 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A Karnal court on Wednesday granted bail to the woman arrested for allegedly extorting money in order to withdraw the rape complaint she had filed against the owner of a local school and a senior government official.

The bail was granted two days after the court sent her to one-day police remand for the recovery of ₹6 lakh she had allegedly taken from the assistants of the school owner. The police failed to recover the money, but her voice samples were sent for further probe by the special investigation team.

Her advocate Rahul Bali said the court granted her bail to her as well as her husband as the police failed to furnish any evidence against them.

The couple was arrested on August 21 from outside the Karnal district court while allegedly taking ₹7.25 lakh from the school owner’s men. The police had claimed to have recovered the money from her possession.



