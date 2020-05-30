Karnal man burnt to death in mysterious shop fire

A 26-year-old man got burnt to death after he mysteriously caught fire in his transformer repair shop in Jundla village here on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Deepak Sandhu of Gagsina village of Karnal district.

Police said the reason behind the fire could not be ascertained, but Deepak’s family members suspect that some miscreants might have set the shop on fire, while he was asleep in there.

They said Deepak never downed the shutter of the shop, but when they arrived there after learning about the fire, they found the found the shutter closed. The family members then informed the fire brigade, following which a fire tender arrived at the spot and contained the blaze.

Karnal Sadar police station in-charge Baljeet Singh said that based on the family members’ complaint, an FIR has been lodged under Sections 302 (murder) against unknown persons and investigation initiated.

Singh said Deepak’s body has been handed over to the family after post-mortem examination.