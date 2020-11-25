Sections
Home / Cities / Karnal man pushes his 3 kids into canal after altercation with wife

Karnal man pushes his 3 kids into canal after altercation with wife

Though divers have been pressed into service, there is no trace of the kids, aged three, five and eight, yet.

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 02:17 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Karnal

A fruit-juice seller was arrested after he allegedly pushed his three minor children into a canal near Kulvehri village of Karnal district on Monday evening, in a drunken state. Though divers have been pressed into service, there is no trace of the kids, aged three, five and eight, yet.

As per information, the accused, identified as Sushil Kumar of Nalipur village, had an altercation with his wife in the evening following which he took the children on his bike and pushed them into the canal one by one. As soon as the villagers came to know about the incident, they tried to rescue the children but to no avail.

The accused is said to have admitted to the crime and also accused his wife of having an extra-marital affair.

Kunjpura police station in-charge Munish Kumar said search operation is on with help of divers.

