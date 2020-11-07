Sections
Karnal market committee secretary, 8 others booked for paddy procurement fraud

Deputy commissioner (DC) Nishant Kumar Yadav said a panel was formed following the complaints of bogus procurement of paddy in some mandis of the district.

Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 20:22 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Karnal

Police have booked nine people, including Karnal market committee secretary, for allegedly obtaining fake gate passes as well as J and I forms to provide payment for about 27,700 quintal paddy worth ₹ 5.42 crore, officials said on Saturday.

Following an investigation by Karnal sub-divisional magistrate, Ayush Sinha, market committee secretary Sunder Singh and contractual employees Vinod, Sanny, Tushar, Balbir, Prince, Nikhil, Ankush, Amit, and some unknown commission agents were booked under Sections 120B, 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code. The complaint was lodged by DFSC department inspector Sameer.

Deputy commissioner (DC) Nishant Kumar Yadav said a panel was formed following the complaints of bogus procurement of paddy in some mandis of the district. “During investigation, it was found that fake gate passes were obtained to procure over 20,000 quintal paddy in Karnal. However, the paddy did not reach the mandi. As per the CCTV footage from the cameras installed in Karnal grain market, there was no arrival of paddy in the mandi when the gate passes were procured,” he said.

The DC said, “Physical verification of records will be done to find out how much paddy has been procured in the mandi.”

When asked about the need to investigate the procurement operations in other mandis of the state, Haryana food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department additional chief secretary PK Das said, “There was some prima facie information about the bogus procurement in Karnal. We will look into the matter if we get such reports from other places.”

