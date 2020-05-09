Karnal opens sweet shops, bakeries, allows eateries to home deliver

As per the directions, the bakeries and sweet shops will be able to serve customers outside from 8am to 2pm every day, while restaurants can home deliver online orders up to 9pm. (Getty Images)

The district administration has allowed opening of bakeries and sweet shops, besides home delivery of food from eateries and restaurants.

As per the directions, the bakeries and sweet shops will be able to serve customers outside from 8am to 2pm every day, while restaurants can home deliver online orders up to 9pm.

However, roadside dhabas and restaurants along the highways will remain closed.

Karnal deputy commissioner Nishant Yadav said that following the demands from bakers and sweet makers in the district, it was decided that they will be allowed to open shops and sale counters from 8am to 2pm, while restaurants will deliver food at home.

“Restaurants are only allowed to operate for home delivery through online platforms like Zomato and Swiggy,” the DC said. However, Yadav clarified that maintaining hygiene as per government norms is mandatory and strict action would be taken for any violation.

The district administration has also allowed restaurant chains to deliver their products at home and accept the orders online only. They will not be allowed to open their eateries for consumers.