Karnal’s trauma centre nurses ‘leave duty to attend party’, inquiry marked

An inquiry has been ordered in the alleged negligence on the part of staff nurses at the trauma centre of Karnal civil hospital.

The action was taken after patients and their attendees alleged that the nurses went to attend a retirement party of a fellow nurse.

The patients and their attendees have accused the nurses of medical negligence.

According to them, the nurses and other staff members of trauma centre left at 2.15pm and didn’t return for an hour.

Hospital’s principal medical officer Dr Ashwani Ahuja said an inquiry has been ordered following the complaints and action will be taken as per the findings of the report.

He said any conclusion will be made only after receiving the probe report.