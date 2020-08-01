Karnal woman found dead, husband, his 3 relatives booked for murder

Body was found near the new grain market in Nissing village of Karnal on Friday. (Representational image) (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 25-year-old woman was found dead near the new grain market in Nissing village of Karnal on Friday following which her husband and three in-laws were booked. The deceased has been identified as Neeru Rani, a resident of Indira Awas Colony of Nissing.

Her brother told the police that Neeru had got married to the accused, Shishpal, seven years ago and the couple has two daughters. However, their relationship started deteriorating a few years ago. Shishpal allegedly used to thrash Neeru, which led her to move to her parents’ house in Sadar Bazar a few days ago.

On Friday morning, Shishpal allegedly came to take her home, however, a few hours later, she was found dead near the grain market.

Based on the victim’s brother’s statement, police have booked the husband and three of his relatives under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

As per preliminary probe, Neeru had been strangulated to death but police are waiting for the post-mortem report for confirmation.

Nissing police station in-charge Ramphal said the body was handed over to the family after post-mortem. The accused are yet to be arrested.