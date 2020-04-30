Sections
Karnala bird count during Buddha Purnima hits lockdown hurdle

Every year, forest officials along with activists carry out a wildlife census on Buddha Purnima.

The census is conducted annually on Buddha Purnima, a full moon night when it is easier to spot animals.

This year, Buddha Purnima is on May 7 and forest officials from Karnala bird sanctuary are staring at uncertainty to conduct the census.

Pradeep Chavan, forest official, Karnala bird sanctuary, said, “Till now there is no official word about lockdown being extended, so it is difficult for nature enthusiasts and NGOs to be a part of the census. The current situation has made it difficult for us to plan the census.”



He added that even if the census is planned, it will be conducted by a few officials.

The forest official said, “A lot of preparation is to be done. We need to make waterholes and safe points to monitor birds. As officials are busy in special duty, we cannot go ahead with preparations for the census. The experts and NGOs cannot be part of the census.”

The Karnala bird sanctuary, off Mumbai-Pune Expressway, has 145 species of native birds. Spread over an expanse of 12.11 sq km, it is popular for bird watching and trekking.

