Kashmir: Another spell of snow expected in first week of January

Kashmir: Another spell of snow expected in first week of January

Srinagar recorded a temperature of -5.6 degrees Celsius on Thursday, while the tourist resort of Gulmarg recorded -6.2 degrees Celsius

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 12:36 IST

By Mir Ehsan, Hindustan Times Srinagar

A child crossing a snow-covered wooden pavement in Tangmarg near Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir. (HT Photo)

With temperature going down by several notches in Kashmir, the Met department has predicted another spell of snowfall in the first week of January.

Director, Met Department, Sonam Lotus said that Kashmir could witness another spell of snowfall.

“As of today [Thursday], the weather most likely to remain mainly dry and cold in both UTs till January 3. Thereafter a spell of light to moderate snowfall is likely during 4-5th at many places of Kashmir, few hilly areas of Jammu and Zojila, Drass and hilly area of Zanskar and Leh district (on 5th).”

He said except the spell, there’s no forecast of any major snowfall for the next 10 days.



Srinagar recorded a temperature of -5.6 degrees Celsius on Thursday, while the tourist resort of Gulmarg recorded -6.2 degrees Celsius.

Fresh snowfall was witnessed in parts of Jammu and Kashmir, including summer capital Srinagar, on Tuesday leading to the closure of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway for a few hours.

Meteorologist M Hussain Mir at the Srinagar-based Met Department said that the weather will now remain dry upto January 3-4.

The 40-day intense winter period “chillai kalan” started in Kashmir valley on December 21 with sub-zero night temperatures across the region.

This year, winter has already started on a harsh note as the temperature dropped to a record -6.6 degrees Celsius in summer capital Srinagar on December 19, the lowest temperature of the season and the second-coldest December night in the past decade.

