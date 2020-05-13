Kashmir apple industry gets impetus as admn starts supply of cold storage produce

The apple growers of Kashmir have a reason to cheer as the administration has started supplying their produce which was dumped in cold storage due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

As per information, around 1,450 trucks carrying apples have already been dispatched to various fruit markets, especially the Azadpur Mandi in Delhi.

Major activity is being witnessed in the functioning of the cold stores. “We have restored industrial activity. The fruit that was lying in cold stores was a concern and now about 1,450 trucks have left for Delhi and other terminal markets,” said Kashmir industries and commerce director Mehmood Ahmad Shah. “There are around 31 cold stores housing about 25,000 MT of apple, which would be gradually exported to fruit markets till the mid of June,” he added.

Regulating the supply of fruit produce to terminal markets is bound to fetch remunerative prices for the dealers as there were concerns that due to extended lockdown, the apples would have to be sold locally at throwaway prices. This holds promise for future of cold storage industry in Kashmir, which would benefit the growers and dealers alike as the problem of glut in the apple market can be averted by regulating supply to the terminal markets.

“About 80 packaging units manufacturing cardboard boxes are also functional. By allowing cold stores and cardboard units to resume operations, the fruit crop would get the much needed packaging and marketing support. In the next 10 to 15 days, cherry season is going to start. Both cold stores and packaging units shall cater to the cherry crop and benefit the growers and fruit dealers. Since the shelf life of cherry is very short, this year more emphasis will be on canning of the produce,” the industries director said.

Since August 5, the day of abrogation of Article 370, the fruit growers here have suffered huge losses as they could not dispatch their produce on time. Many of these growers had dumped the fruit in cold stores with a hope to supply the same in April to earn profit. However, the lockdown had again put the growers in distress with many making appeals to local people to buy the produce. “With the resumed supply, the rates have also gone up, which is an encouraging sign,” said a cold store owner.