Kashmir: Body found, suspected to be that of missing Panchayat member

A body believed to be that of a Panchayat member, who went missing on August 19, was recovered from an orchard in Jammu & Kashmir’s Shopian district on Friday, a police officer aware of the matter said.

The officer said the body was recovered from Dangam and seems to be of that Nisar Ahmed Bhat, who went missing after he was last seen on a motorcycle.

Unidentified militants last week released an audio message claiming to have killed the panchayat member.

The police had then said the clip seemed to be fake and added they were investigating the matter.

In the 2.56-minute-long clip, they claimed that Bhat has been killed and buried at an unidentified place.

An unidentified person was purportedly heard saying in the clip that the panchayat member was involved in “anti-movement” activities” and had met his fate. “We have been after him for a long time and finally got him.”

The message claimed the body was not handed over to his family because of Covid-19 pandemic.

Bhat went missing days after Shakir Manzoor, a Territorial Army solider, was abducted from neighbouring Kulgam district. His burnt vehicle was found later. A similar message was released which claimed that Manzoor was killed and buried at an undisclosed location.

Over the last two months five Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including two sarpanches (village heads), have been killed in Kashmir. In July, Congress sarpanch Ajay Pandita was killed in Anantnag district which forced many panchayat members to resign. Wasim Bari, a BJP functionary, was killed along with his father and brother in July.The government shifted dozens of panchayat members, majority of them from the BJP, to safer places after an evaluation of threats from militants.