Home / Cities / Kashmir: CRPF ASI and militant killed in separate incidents

Kashmir: CRPF ASI and militant killed in separate incidents

The deaths took place a day after militants killed Block Development Council Chairman chairman in Khag

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 13:01 IST

By Mir Ehsan Khaliq, Hindustan Times Srinagar

A senior police officer said that ASI/GD Badole of 117 Bn sustained bullet injuries. He was evacuated to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. (Representational Photo)

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and a militant were killed in two separate incidents in south Kashmir’s Tral and central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

The police said one of the incidents took place at Maghama in Tral Awantipora when the Army, Police and the CRPF launched a joint operation in the area.

The police said an unidentified militant was killed in the initial gunfight . “The operation is still underway,” a police officer, who did not wish to be named, said, adding the police and army had sealed all routes leading to the spot.

In another incident, motorcycle-borne militants fired upon an officer of the 117 battalion, CRPF, at Chadoora Budgam.

A senior police officer said that ASI/GD Badole of 117 Bn sustained bullet injuries. He was evacuated to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Soon after the attack, forces launched search operation in the area. The attack comes a day after militants killed Block Development Council Chairman (BDC) chairman in Khag in the same district.

