Kashmir: Heavy snow disrupts traffic, govt sounds high alert

Officials said more than 4,000 vehicles are stranded at various places on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 09:55 IST

By Mir Ehsan, Hindustan Times Srinagar

Snow covered shikara boats docked at Dal Lake after fresh snowfall in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. (Waseem Andrabi/HT Photo)

As snowfall continues in Kashmir, more than 4,000 vehicles are stranded on the national highway at different places after the closure of the Srinagar - Jammu national highway.

South Kashmir has received more snow than central and north Kashmir. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more snowfall in southern parts of Kashmir for next two days. “There is a possibility of more snow in Pir Panjal region due to a Western Disturbance. The weather can improve only after January 6,” a senior IMD officer said.

At many places in south Kashmir, the depth of snow is over 2 to 3 feet, which has hampered pedestrian movement. The government has set up several control rooms to help people across the Valley and asked them to remain on high alert.

The Srinagar-Jammu national highway is closed for the second consecutive day as there have been fresh landslides on the highway. Officials said more than 4,000 vehicles are stranded at various places on the national highway. On Sunday night, the J&K traffic police had issued an advisory asking people not to travel on the national highway.



Officials said that over two feet of snow has been recorded at Jawahar tunnel and Qazigund.

The tourist resort of Gulmarg recorded around one feet of fresh snowfall last night.

Srinagar recorded a temperature of -0.7 degrees Celsius, while Jammu recorded 12 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Kashmir University has postponed all exams scheduled for Monday due to heavy snowfall.

