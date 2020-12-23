Kashmir: Jaish-e-Mohammad module busted, 6 arrested

Police on Wednesday claimed to have busted Jaish-e-Mohammad module and arrested six persons.

Police said that 42 Rashtriya Rifles and 180 BN CRPF along with J&K Police busted a terror associate network of the Jaish-e-Mohammad group that was involved in grenade-lobbing incidents in Tral area of Awantipora and Sangam area of Anantnag District.

The police have identified the arrested persons as Aijaz Ahmad Bhat of Larow Tral, Umer Jabar Dar of Wagad Tral, Suhail Ahmad Bhat of Dogripora Awantipora, Sameer Ahmad Lone of Dar Ganie Gund Tral, Mohd Amin Khan and Rafiq Ahmad Khan, both residents of Handoora Tral.

“Incriminating material, including explosive substance, has been recovered from their possession. All the recovered materials have been taken for further investigation and to probe their role and complicity in other terror crimes,” a police spokesman said, adding that preliminary investigation revealed the arrested men have been in contact with Pakistani handlers and have targeted security forces by lobbing grenades in the recent past. “They (arrested person) have also been involved in pasting of threatening posters of election boycott in Tral area.”

Police has registered cases against the arrested persons in Tral.