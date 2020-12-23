Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Kashmir: Jaish-e-Mohammad module busted, 6 arrested

Kashmir: Jaish-e-Mohammad module busted, 6 arrested

A preliminary investigation revealed the arrested men have been in contact with Pakistani handlers and have targeted security forces by lobbing grenades in the recent past

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 17:08 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Srinagar

Representational photo.

Police on Wednesday claimed to have busted Jaish-e-Mohammad module and arrested six persons.

Police said that 42 Rashtriya Rifles and 180 BN CRPF along with J&K Police busted a terror associate network of the Jaish-e-Mohammad group that was involved in grenade-lobbing incidents in Tral area of Awantipora and Sangam area of Anantnag District.

The police have identified the arrested persons as Aijaz Ahmad Bhat of Larow Tral, Umer Jabar Dar of Wagad Tral, Suhail Ahmad Bhat of Dogripora Awantipora, Sameer Ahmad Lone of Dar Ganie Gund Tral, Mohd Amin Khan and Rafiq Ahmad Khan, both residents of Handoora Tral.

Also Read: Gupkar sweeps Valley, BJP largest in Jammu

“Incriminating material, including explosive substance, has been recovered from their possession. All the recovered materials have been taken for further investigation and to probe their role and complicity in other terror crimes,” a police spokesman said, adding that preliminary investigation revealed the arrested men have been in contact with Pakistani handlers and have targeted security forces by lobbing grenades in the recent past. “They (arrested person) have also been involved in pasting of threatening posters of election boycott in Tral area.”

Police has registered cases against the arrested persons in Tral.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Agriculture minister says hopeful farm unions will discuss govt’s request
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
Cabinet approves revision in DTH norms, license to be issued for 20 yrs
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
‘Reflects people’s faith in democracy’: Amit Shah on J&K DDC polls
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
Govt revamps key scheme for scheduled caste students, increases central funds five-fold
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan

latest news

RBI governor ask banks to strengthen lending capacity by raising capital
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Taiwan’s EVA Air sacks pilot blamed for rare local Covid-19 case
by Reuters | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
India successfully test-fires medium range surface-to air missile
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
The world of Atal Bihari Vajpayee
by Shakti Sinha
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.