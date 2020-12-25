Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Kashmir: Militant associate arrested in Awantipora

Kashmir: Militant associate arrested in Awantipora

Police said that they recovered explosive material from his house

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 17:18 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Srinagar

Representational photo.

Police on Friday claimed to have arrested a militant associate from south Kashmir’s Awantipora.

Police said that they recovered explosive material from his house

A police spokesman said that based on inputs, the Awantipora Police, along with personnel of 42 Rashtriya Rifles and 180 battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force, searched the residence of one Amir Ashraf Khan in Syedabad Tral village. “During the search,one Chinese hand grenade concealed in a plastic jar was recovered from the premises,” the spokesman said.

Police said they arrested Khan and shifted him to the police station in Tral, where he remains in custody.

“A case has been registered at the Tral police station and further investigation into the matter is in progress,” the spokesman said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Indian sailors stranded at Chinese ports: No link to standoff, says China
by Sutirtho Patranobis
Farm laws protests: Sitharaman reminds Rahul Gandhi of Cong’s manifesto
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
PM Modi to launch AB-PMJAY SEHAT scheme for J-K tomorrow
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Rajinikanth admitted to hospital in Hyderabad
by HT Entertainment Desk

latest news

How the TMC is fighting the BJP juggernaut in Bengal
by Barkha Dutt
Girls and boys need equal tech access for online school classes
by Sourav Banerjee
India’s 2020 Gender Report Card
by Namita Bhandare
Now over to the Union budget
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.