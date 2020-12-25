Kashmir: Militant associate arrested in Awantipora

Police on Friday claimed to have arrested a militant associate from south Kashmir’s Awantipora.

Police said that they recovered explosive material from his house

A police spokesman said that based on inputs, the Awantipora Police, along with personnel of 42 Rashtriya Rifles and 180 battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force, searched the residence of one Amir Ashraf Khan in Syedabad Tral village. “During the search,one Chinese hand grenade concealed in a plastic jar was recovered from the premises,” the spokesman said.

Police said they arrested Khan and shifted him to the police station in Tral, where he remains in custody.

“A case has been registered at the Tral police station and further investigation into the matter is in progress,” the spokesman said.