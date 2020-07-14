Kashmir opens for tourism but residents scorn poor timing of move

While Kashmir is set to welcome tourists after the administration opened the sector on Tuesday, the valley residents have ridiculed the decision which has come when the region is witnessing an unabated spike in Covid-19 cases and re-imposition of lockdown restrictions.

The tourism department officials said the protocol committees and health teams are on the ground, but they expect that it may take some time for trickling down of the message to potential visitors.

“We have started getting congratulatory messages from the outside tour operators and everything is in place. Our officials are on the ground to make sure that every precaution is taken. However it may take at-least two weeks to one month for the tourists to start bookings,” said Kashmir tourism director Nisar Ahmad Wani.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday decided to open the tourism sector in a phased manner with effect from Tuesday, allowing only by-air arrival. All incoming tourists must have confirmed hotel bookings for the duration of their stay and confirmed return air tickets besides compulsory RT-PCR testing of everyone on arrival.

Ironically, the order came on the same day when the administration imposed restrictions in parts of the valley, including Srinagar — the worst affected district— by designating over 88 containment zones amid a surge in coronavirus cases over the past few weeks. Earlier, the Amarnath pilgrimage was also given a go-ahead besides opening of parks.

These decisions have been sharply castigated by people even associated with tourism.

Ashfaq Siddiq Dug, president of Travel Agents Association of Kashmir, said it was an ill-timed move and an insult to the sensibilities of the locals.

“It is a shame. How can I welcome tourists when the locals are being herded into their homes? How do you expect tourism to flourish in this scenario and how can we be sure if they are not carriers,” asked Dug.

“The ground situation is not conducive. The decision to open the tourism sector is as good as building castles in the air. Probably it has a political angle to it to show to the world how much we are enthusiastic about starting tourism,” he said.

The number of people infected with the disease in J&K has already crossed 10,800 with 187 fatalities — 170 in Kashmir and 17 in Jammu division till Monday evening.

Moin-ul-Islam, an engineering student, questioned how locals will agree amid the dichotomy of the decisions. “This is why people don’t follow the guidelines. Locals asked to stay at home and tourists welcomed. How are we supposed to adhere to their orders,” he asked.

Others jibed whether only locals were susceptible to the virus and the visitors were immune. “Does the virus become hyperactive and harmful when it comes to dealing with the natives and goes into hibernation mode with respect to the visitors and pilgrims? Has the critical thinking in Kashmir been quarantined or put in isolation? Or, may be, declared a containment zone,” said author and political commentator Gowhar Geelani on Twitter.

The tourism director, however, defended the administrative decision saying that the people associated with the sector have been suffering losses. “Please ask those who are associated with tourism like pony riders, tourist guides and Shikara rowers whose families have been suffering from hunger. There are so many who really want it,” Wani said.

“We are not saying that we will bring them without taking all the precautions. We will follow proper protocol,” he said.