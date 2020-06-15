Kashmir Pandit migrants’ body rejects relief funds ‘scam’ probe panel

A Kashmiri Pandit migrants’ body has rejected the inquiry committee formed by the Jammu and Kashmir administration to investigate the alleged scam of ₹2,340 crore involving relief funds meant for the community.

Reconciliation, return and rehabilitation of migrant Kashmiri Pandits issued a statement on Monday saying they had sought an investigation by the CBI or the ACB. “Instead, the administration has formed an inquiry committee which includes members who were involved in the process of enrolling the activists and disbursing the money to them,” said Satish Mahaldar, chairman of the body.

“The body rejects the inquiry committee set up by the J&K administration to investigate the scam of ₹2,340 crore,” he said.

He added that the notification from the office of the relief and rehabilitation commissioner, Jammu, dated June 11, 2020, has ordered “the internal audit of zonal/camp offices by a committee”. It said that a “a five-member committee will conduct the detailed audit of the official record pertaining to the cash assistance, ration, inclusion/deletion, bifurcation, cashbook, cash A/c, etc. and will submit a detailed report”.

“We totally reject this committee. How can justice be expected from those people who were very much part of the scam? It seems that the committee has been made to cover up the scam. It also is very clear that the government is not sincere to give justice to the wronged,” the body said.

“Ethically, what should have been spent on the relief and rehabilitation of the persecuted has been mischievously and deliberately given to the undeserving,” said Mahaldar.

While giving details of the press briefing they had addressed on May 17, Mahaldar said the Jammu and Kashmir administration is annually dispersing an amount of approximately ₹78 crore to political workers in Kashmir.

“Documents with us show that the administration has been paying the National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party and the Congress workers for the past 30 years. These leaders and workers have been getting the money from J&K coffers every month and every year since 1990. The amount totals a whopping ₹2,340 crore for the last 30 years,” he said.

“We lost our houses and land because of terrorism and persecution and now the relief meant for us is also being cornered by many people in Kashmir. This is an irony,” Mahaldar said.

“We reiterate our demand for an independent inquiry either by CBI or ACB. The amount involved in the scam is huge and the people involved need to be punished.” he added.