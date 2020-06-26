Sections
Home / Cities / Kashmiri girl features in Hyderabad school textbook for campaign to clean Dal Lake

Kashmiri girl features in Hyderabad school textbook for campaign to clean Dal Lake

Jannat has been cleaning Jammu and Kashmir’s Dal Lake in Srinagar for two years

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 20:08 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Srinagar

Her Dal cleaning goes popular in Hindi school book “Medha” and title of the story is “Jannat Ki Jannat” (HT photo)

The story of a seven-year-old Jannat, who has been cleaning Jammu and Kashmir’s Dal Lake in Srinagar for two years, has been published in a textbook of a Hyderabad-based school.

Her Dal cleaning goes popular in Hindi school book “Medha” and title of the story is “Jannat Ki Jannat”.

Jannat’s father Tariq Ahmad said, “I got a call from my friend in Hyderabad who said that my daughter’s name has been included in a school textbook. It was a proud moment for me.”

“A video of Jannat cleaning the lake had gone viral in 2018 and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi had lauded her efforts on Twitter and also spoke about it on his radio talk show Mann ki Baat,” he added.



Jannat, a Class 3 student of Linton HallPublic School, has been regularly spending time cleaning the lake in the past two years along with her father. “I was inspired by my father to clean the lake. All recognition which I am getting is due to him,” she said.

“Jannat is being praised by everybody. India’s PM also praised her on broadcasting programme Mann ki Baat. You also praise her and try to be like her,” mentions the book.

Ahmad says that her daughter was concerned about the pollution in the lake and wanted to do something about it. He said that he was motivated by a foreign national to clean the lake. “I was rowing a boat along with a foreigner in the interiors of the lake when he refused to dump a cigarette bud into the lake and wrapped it in a piece of paper and kept it in his pocket. That incident changed me and made me realise that everybody has to contribute to clean the lake,” he added.

He said that his daughter is now more concerned about the cleanliness of her surroundings. “She gets angry when she sees anybody smoking or littering around the lake,” he said adding that Jannat is now inspiring a lot of people.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Memorial, 5 statues as Telangana celebrates Narasimha Rao’s birth centenary
Jun 26, 2020 20:22 IST
Marvel is taking the measured approach to introduce Fantastic Four
Jun 26, 2020 20:21 IST
Person shot in Glasgow has died; 6 others injured: Police
Jun 26, 2020 20:20 IST
Mamata urges Centre to stop domestic flights to Kolkata from Covid hotspot states till July 31
Jun 26, 2020 20:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.